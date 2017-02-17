McDonald's mocks Jony Ive in this Apple product launch parody

Most of Apple’s product introductions are famously accompanied by a video starring Jony Ive, its head of design, in a all-white room carefully explaining how Apple conceives and designs its products.
McDonald’s, the fast food chain, has lovingly parodied the iconic videos in a new ad for a milkshake flavour — no, it’s not aluminium.
Watch below:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.