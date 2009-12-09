McDonald's, 3M, And Kroger Plunge After Warning Of Weak Results

McDonald’s (MCD) and 3M (MMM) aren’t having a good day.



The fast food retailer saw its second month of decreases among same-store sales due to a price war involving rivals Burger King and Taco Bell. Currently, the stock is down 2% to $60.63.

3M, meanwhile, gave a 2009 outlook that fell short of the Street’s expectations. 3M also cautioned investors about future earnings in 2010.

And finally, Kroger (KR) got hit hard this morning by reporting lower-than-expected quarterly results and cutting its full-year forecast.

The result? A 10% drop in its share price, sending it down to $20.50.

