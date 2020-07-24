McDonald's is building its 1000th restaurant in Australia, a 'sustainability flagship' site in Melton South, Victoria

Photo: Justin Sullivan/ Getty Images.

McDonald’s has started construction of its 1000th restaurant in Australia.

It’s a milestone for the business, which first opened in Australia in 1971.

This new restaurant will be a sustainability flagship and use 100% renewable energy.

McDonald’s has reached a new milestone in Australia.

The fast-food giant is building its 1000th restaurant since it first opened shop in Sydney in 1971. The new restaurant is in Melton South, Victoria and will be McDonald’s flagship sustainability site.

The building and its furnishings will incorporate recycled materials. It will use 100% renewable energy, including energy from solar panels on the roof and provide fibre-based cutlery, straws and stirrers.

In what is a first for McDonald’s Australia, there will also be a reverse logistics pickup system that will allow the company to segregate its rubbish and recycle it, to cut down on waste going into landfill.

McDonald’s expects to use 100 workers throughout the construction phase and once the restaurants opens later in the year, it aims to employ around 100 locals.

A render of Melton South McDonald’s sustainability flagship restaurant. Image: Supplied

“It’s a privilege to be breaking ground on our 1000th restaurant and to be able to continue to provide new training and employment opportunities for the local communities in which we operate,” McDonald’s Australia, Senior Director of Development, Josh Bannister said in a statement.

“As our first sustainability flagship, the Melton South restaurant will play a vital role in allowing us to continue to test, evaluate and implement industry-leading sustainable innovations.”

McDonald’s announced it was phasing out plastic cutlery in its Aussie restaurants in March 2020, on top of its switch from plastic straws to alternative straws. According to McDonald’s, these efforts would collectively remove 860 tonnes of plastic from the company’s system.

