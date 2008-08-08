McDonald's (MCD): People Gotta Eat Somewhere, So We Crushed It In July

McDonald’s (MCD) “Dollar Menu” may be biting the dust, but that doesn’t mean they don’t still serve the cheapest grub around. So if Whole Foods (WFMI) is cratering, it’s no surprise MCD is doing just fine. People have to eat somewhere.



Same-store sales in July for McDonald’s rose all around:

6.7% in the US (45% of sales)

7.6% in Europe

7.2% in the Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa division

double-digit growth in Latin America

8% globally

MCD credited cash-strapped consumers cutting back, $1 coffees, and a successful Big Mac marketing campaign for the sales increases in the US.

See Also:

Inflation’s Next Victim: McDonald’s (MCD) Dollar Menu (MCD)

McDonald’s (MCD) Isn’t Recession-Proof Either (MCD)

As Goes Starbucks (SBUX), So Goes McDonald’s? (MCD) (MCD)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.