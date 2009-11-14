McDonald's Is Hiring In Guantanamo Bay

McDonald’s has a job posting up for an Assistant Manager position.



Sounds great right? An unemployed person could land this job and help reduce the unemployment rate.

One catch though… you have to be willing to relocate to Guantanamo Bay.

According to The Telegraph, the location is within the naval base and serves up the 6,000 people residing in the area.

