McChrystal Is Fired, Will Be Replaced By David Petraeus

Photo: Rolling Stone

Update: And now it’s official. Obama has announced McChrystal’s sacking.Original post: It’s (almost) official.



Various news outlets are reporting that General Stanley McChrystal has been relieved of his duty by Barack Obama, following a Rolling Stone article in which he lashed out at the The White House.

According to the AP, General David Petraus will assume control in Afganistan.

Obviouisly this is a MONSTER scalp for the reporter who got McChrystal on record slamming Obama.

See 10 more great stories by Michael Hastings >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.