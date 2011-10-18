Frank McCourt Will Give His Ex-Wife $130 Million For Full Control Of The Dodgers

Photo: AP Images
The Frank and Jamie McCourt divorce has finally come to a settlement.Jamie will receive $130 million dollars, and will “relinquish any claim to a share of the Dodgers,” according to the L.A. Times.
In June, the McCourts reached an agreement which gave Jamie $650,000 a month in spousal support, but the settlement was contingent on MLB approving a TV deal between the Dodgers and Fox. Selig rejected the deal a few days later.
Settlement: $100 million
From the moment Woods crashed his Escalade into the tree outside his Florida home in 2009, it was impossible to ignore the events leading up to his divorce after the couple's six years of marriage. And the $100 million that Nordegren received in the settlement was not enough to many woman around the world.
Settlement: $103 Million
Norman and Andrassy married in 1981 and were divorced in 2006 after 25 years. In September 2007 Norman married tennis star Christine Evert and divorced 18 months later. In 2010 Norman married interior designer Kirsten Kutner.
Adding a bit of insult to injury in 2009, Andrassy alleged Norman shorted her alimony payments by $66,500, out of the $104 million she will receive by 2023, and told her ex he needed to 'slow down' in his relationships.
Settlement: $168 Million
Michael married Juanita during his second season with the Chicago Bulls in 1989 in a small Las Vegas wedding. They enjoyed 17 years and three children together.
In 2002, Juanita filed for divorce, and instead the couple tried to work things out. But in 2006, the Jordans decided to split for good.
The freshly divorced couple left the courtroom together and went to watch their son play in a basketball game.
Settlement: $300 million
Roman Abramovich owns Chelsea F.C.
Abramovich married Irina in 1991, months before being sent to prison for directing a train-load of diesel fuel worth $3.8 million, from a Moscow station to a Kalingrad military depot with false paperwork.
The couple, married for 16 years, tied the knot in Russia before Abramovich secured the majority of his wealth. They divorced following growing speculation of Roman dating 24-year-old model, Daria Zhukova, who had Abramovich's sixth child in 2009.
Settlement: $1 billion-$1.2 billion
Bernie Ecclestone is the billionaire owner of Formula 1 in Europe.
After 24 years of marriage, the Ecclestones filed for divorce in 2008. The odd couple, she's a six-foot tall former Armani model and he's five-foot-four, have two daughters.
