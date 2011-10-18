Frank McCourt Will Give His Ex-Wife $130 Million For Full Control Of The Dodgers

Photo: AP Images

The Frank and Jamie McCourt divorce has finally come to a settlement.Jamie will receive $130 million dollars, and will “relinquish any claim to a share of the Dodgers,” according to the L.A. Times.



In June, the McCourts reached an agreement which gave Jamie $650,000 a month in spousal support, but the settlement was contingent on MLB approving a TV deal between the Dodgers and Fox. Selig rejected the deal a few days later.

