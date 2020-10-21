Mitch McConnell reportedly told the White House to refrain from striking a stimulus deal before the election

Alex Wong/Getty Images

McConnell has reportedly told the White House to refrain from striking a stimulus deal before the election, The Washington Post reported.

The Senate majority leader said he thought a stimulus agreement would complicate the GOP’s efforts to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court next week.

Many Republicans are reluctant to support a relief bill with a likely price tag ranging from nearly $US1.9 trillion to $US2.2 trillion.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has warned the White House against striking a stimulus deal with Democrats before the election, The Washington Post reported.

The newspaper cited three sources familiar with the Kentucky senator’s comments at a closed-door lunch with Senate Republicans on Tuesday.

McConnell said he believed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was stringing Republicans along without intending to sign onto a broad relief package. He also said a deal could erect obstacles in their efforts to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court next week.



McConnell’s comments reflect the wariness among many Republican senators to the multi-trillion dollar stimulus plan taking shape between the Trump administration and Democrats. A White House spokesperson indicated the White House had made a nearly $US1.9 trillion stimulus offer in a Fox News interview on Tuesday.

Democrats led by Pelosi are pressing for $US2.2 trillion in further relief spending in ongoing negotiations with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. The amounts under consideration are drawing very little support among Senate Republicans, some of whom have expressed concerns against deficit spending in recent months.

Pelosi appeared to change course on a Tuesday deadline she set to broker a stimulus deal that could be considered before the election on November 3.

“It isn’t that this day is the day we would have a deal,” she said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Tuesday. “It’s a day when we would have our terms on the table to be able to go to the next step. Legislation takes a long time.”





