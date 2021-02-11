McConnell still hasn't ruled out the possibility of voting to convict Trump

Drew Angerer/Getty Images Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) walks to his office on the first day of former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell hasn’t announced his final impeachment vote.

The top Republican still hasn’t ruled out the option to convict Trump, per Bloomberg.

Insider reported last month that McConnell said the trial will be a “vote of conscience.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell still hasn’t ruled out the possibility of voting to convict former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial.

The highest-ranking Republican in the Senate is undecided on his final impeachment vote, sources familiar with his thinking told Bloomberg on Tuesday night, after the first day of the trial.

McConnell, along with 43 GOP senators, voted on Tuesday to declare the impeachment trial unconstitutional, backing Trump’s defence. However, McConnell has suggested that despite voting against constitutionality, senators could still vote to convict the former president, Bloomberg reported.

The Kentucky Republican again told his caucus that the trial will be a “vote of conscience,” as Insider reported last month.

Day two of Trump’s impeachment trial kicks off on Wednesday at noon. All 50 Democratic senators and 17 Republicans would need to vote “yes” in order to convict the former president.

A “yes” vote from McConnell would be a major development and could create a domino effect with other Republicans senators. Six GOP senators â€” Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana â€” broke from their party on Tuesday and joined Democrats in declaring the impeachment trial constitutional, allowing it to proceed.

McConnell’s current position differs from his stance in Trump’s last impeachment trial. At the time, the senator said he would not be an “impartial juror” and that there would be “zero chance” to convict Trump.

McConnell has previously expressed his frustration with Trump over his actions in the deadly Capitol siege. Last month, he blamed Trump for the violent scene and said the mob that stormed the Capitol were “provoked by the president and other powerful people.”

