McConnell offers Democrats a 2-month lift of the debt ceiling, preventing default until then

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (3rd L) takes questions from members of the press as (L-R) Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO), Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) and Senate Minority Whip Sen. John Thune (R-SD) look on during a news briefing after a Senate Republican Policy Luncheon at the U.S. Capitol July 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Mitch McConnell just offered Democrats a two-month reprieve on the debt ceiling.

Even if they take his offer, McConnell insisted they won’t get help then – they’d have to raise it by reconciliation.

It would prevent a mid-October default on the national debt, but one Democrat immediately called it a “bullsh*t” offer.

Mitch McConnell is offering Democrats a two-month lift of the debt ceiling, which would prevent a default on the national debt until December, the Republican senator said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Senate minority leader had previously been adamant that Democrats will have to raise the debt ceiling along party lines, which given his opposition is only possible via the time-consuming procedure known as reconciliation. His statement makes clear that this offer would just delay that until December.

“This will moot Democrats’ excuses about the time crunch they created and give the unified Democratic government more than enough time to pass standalone debt limit legislation through reconciliation,” he said.

The offer marks the first concession in the standoff between Democrats and Republicans over the debt crisis. For weeks, Senate Republicans were adamant that Democrats would have to raise the ceiling on their own. Democrats, however, argued the GOP should support the measure, as it would finance the spending approved under the Trump administration.

Still, McConnell’s offer would only delay a showdown. Democrats will be pressured to raise or suspend the limit again before December, and options are few. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has repeatedly pushed back against using reconciliation, a process that would allow 50 Democrats to raise the ceiling on their own.

Some Democrats were very underwhelmed by McConnell’s proposition. Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii told reporters it was a “bullsh*t” offer.

The new deadline also lands close to the date that government funding is set to run out. Lawmakers’ recent funding bill only keeps the government open until December 3. If Congress can’t approve a debt-ceiling fix or a new funding measure, the US could default on its debt and shut down before the end of the year.

“That’s always a fear here,” Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, the second-ranked Senate Democrat, told Insider. “You leave too much for one at the end of the year.”