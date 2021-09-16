Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell listens to President Donald Trump talks to reporters while hosting Republican congressional leaders and members of Trump’s cabinet in the Oval Office at the White House July 20, 2020, in Washington, DC. Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

McConnell’s final remark to Trump was, “You lost the election,” according to a new book.

Trump has railed against McConnell for not embracing his lies about the 2020 presidential contest.

In April, Trump referred to McConnell as a “dumb son of a bitch.”

On December 15, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell congratulated President-elect Joe Biden from the Senate floor after the Electoral College solidified his victory.

President Donald Trump, who was actively vying to overturn the election results at the time, called McConnell immediately and “spewed expletives,” according to a new book, “Peril,” by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.

“Mr. President,” the Kentucky Republican said, “the Electoral College has spoken. That’s the way we pick a president in this country.”

Trump lambasted McConnell as disloyal and weak, the book said. The president seemingly wanted McConnell to embrace the Big Lie, or the false notion that the election was stolen from him.

McConnell’s final remark to Trump on the call was, “You lost the election, the Electoral College has spoken,” according to the book.

Woodward and Costa wrote that McConnell hoped it would “be the final time he and Trump would ever speak to each other.” Since the January 6 insurrection, it’s been reported multiple times that McConnell never wanted to speak to Trump again. The Washington Post in April reported Trump and McConnell hadn’t spoken in months.

Trump has lashed out at McConnell on a number of occasions since leaving the White House, particularly after the Republican leader criticized the former president for sparking the deadly January 6 riot at the US Capitol.

“Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day,” McConnell said in February, though he ultimately voted to acquit Trump after the former president was impeached in the House over the insurrection. “The people that stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president.”

In a subsequent statement, Trump said, “Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again.”

During a speech in April, Trump called McConnell a “dumb son of a bitch” and a “stone cold loser.”

Trump has still not acknowledged that he fairly lost the election to Biden.