Mitch McConnell Posted This Image Mocking Democrats For Losing On Gun Control

Grace Wyler

Republican Minority Leader Mitch wasted no time mocking his Democratic counterpart Harry Reid Wednesday over the Senate’s failure to pass a bipartisan gun control bill that would have expanded background checks for gun purchases. 

Moments after the vote  — as Democrats joined victims of gun violence to mourn the defeat — McConnell’s team posted this to the Kentucky Senator’s Facebook page with the caption: “We love the memes you send us! Keep them coming!”

Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.