McConnell Shreds Senate Democrats On Debt Ceiling Letter And Slams The Trillion-Dollar Coin As 'Ridiculous'

Photo: Flickr/Gage Skidmore

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed Senate Democratic leaders late Friday for a letter they wrote earlier in the day to President Barack Obama on the debt ceiling.In the letter, Democrats urged Obama “take any lawful steps” to work around the debt ceiling if Congressional Republicans refuse to raise the nation’s borrowing limit. Two of those options being discussed are the 14th amendment and the possibility of minting a trillion-dollar platinum coin.



Here’s McConnell’s response to that letter:

“The Democrat leadership hiding under their desks and hoping the President will find a way around the law on the nation’s maxed-out credit card is not only the height of irresponsibility, but also a guarantee that our national debt crisis will only get worse.

“With the President asking Congress to raise the debt ceiling, Democrats in Washington are falling all over themselves in an effort to do anything they can to get around the law—and to avoid taking any responsibility for Washington’s out-of-control spending. Rather than offering any plan to break the spending habit that’s causing the problem, Democrats are looking at everything from the ridiculous (printing a trillion-dollar coin) to outright abdication of Congressional responsibility. But avoiding this problem will only make it worse, which is why many of us view the upcoming debt limit debate as a perfect opportunity to face up to Washington’s spending.”

