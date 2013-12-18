More Evidence That There's Going To Be A Debt Ceiling Fight Next Year

This past weekend Paul Ryan signaled that the Republicans won’t want “nothing” in exchange for agreeing to lift the nation’s debt ceiling sometime next year.

Now Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) says the same.

From POLITICO:

“I think the debt ceiling legislation is a time that brings us all together and gets the president’s attention, which with this president, particularly when it comes to reducing spending, has been a bit of a challenge,” McConnell said Tuesday. He declined to answer what specific conditions he would like to see attached to a debt limit hike.

It’s odd to see a comment about reducing spending right as Congress passes a 2-year budget agreement, but that’s the nature of debt ceiling politics. It’s never about logic, just extortion and hostage taking in exchange for political concessions.

