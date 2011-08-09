McConnell Calls For "Significant Entitlement Reforms" After S&P Downgrade

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) called for “significant entitlement reforms” Monday in a speech to Kentucky business leaders, the Associated Press reports.



As all eyes turn toward the “Super Committee” tasked with making $1.5 trillion in cuts to the federal deficit, McConnell said Medicare and Social Security “are clearly on an unsustainable path.”

He added that he wants the bipartisan group “to come back with a wholly significant entitlement reform.”

Democrats have said the only way they would back changes to the social safety-nets would be if Republicans agreed to revenue increases — a measure opposed by GOP lawmakers.

