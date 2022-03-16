McConnell urges Biden ‘to step up his game’ after Zelenskyy delivers an emotional plea for more help in Ukraine’s war against Russia

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) arrives to take part in Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Virtual address the at the U.S. Capitol on March 16, 2022. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Mitch McConnell called on President Biden to take further action in Ukraine’s war against Russia.

“Our own president needs to step up his game,” the Senate minority leader said Wednesday.

His comments came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave a virtual address to Congress.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday called on President Joe Biden to take further action to assist Ukraine as the country fights Russia’s invasion.

“Our own president needs to step up his game,” the Kentucky Republican told reporters on Capitol Hill after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave a virtual address to Congress from Kyiv.

“We’re not doing nearly enough, quickly enough to help the Ukrainians,” McConnell added. “And I think comparing Zelenskyy to Biden is depressing. President Biden needs to step up his game right now before it’s too late.”

In his speech, Zelenskyy offered an emotional plea to Congress for more help in Ukraine’s war against Russia.

“Today, the Ukrainian people are defending not only Ukraine, we are fighting for the values of Europe and the world,” Zelenskyy said. “That’s why today the American people are helping not just Ukraine, but Europe and the world to keep the planet alive to keep justice and history.”

Some members of Congress were left in tears as Zelenskyy shared a graphic video of the violence and destruction in Ukraine because of Russia’s invasion.

Zelenskyy urged the United States to support a no-fly zone over Ukraine, yet the US and NATO countries have resisted the idea because it would require shooting down Russian warplanes, amounting to a declaration of war against Russia by the US and NATO. Both Biden and congressional leaders from both parties have repeatedly insisted that they are not seeking to deploy US troops to directly engage in a war against Russia.

“It remains my view that if that means putting US troops or pilots in Ukraine that means the answer is no. There are other ways to make the air dangerous to the Russians with all kinds of different weapons,” McConnell said Wednesday.

As part of its response, the US has imposed a bevy of sanctions against Russia in a bid to cripple its economy and weaken Russian President Vladimir Putin’s position. The US has also delivered arms to Ukraine, and plans to send an additional $13.6 billion in military, economic and humanitarian aid to the country.