Matthew McConaughey outs himself as the ultimate 'Star Wars' fan when he reacts to the new trailer

In case you’re living under a rock, the new “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” teaser trailer was released on Thursday.

In addition to adding $US2 billion to Disney’s value, the trailer was chock full of new material and scenes that die-hard fans went crazy for, from the first shot of villain Kylo Ren to Harrison Ford reprising his role as Han Solo.

Parodies began popping up immediately. There was even a “Star Wars” trailer with LEGOs released soon after.

But nothing compares to Matthew McConaughey “reacting” to the new trailer, which was posted on Reddit’s /r/videos:

The genius scene was posted by YouTube user oskararnarson and splices together McConaughey in “Interstellar” with the new “Star Wars” trailer.

In the original “Interstellar” movie, McConaughey has been waiting and waiting for his daughter (played by Jessica Chastain) — who is still on Earth — to send him a video message. While barely any time has passed for him in space, she has aged 23 years Earth and sends him a heart-wrenching message about how he’s missed her birthday and isn’t home yet.

Except, instead of crying while watching a video message from his adult daughter, McConaughey begins sobbing as the voice of Luke Skywalker explains how “The force is strong in my family…”

It somehow fits perfectly, making McConaughey looks like an overly excited “Star Wars” fan.

The Verge writer Sean O’Kane points out that these videos of McConaughey reacting to things aren’t new, but we’d argue this one is definitely the best.

At the time of this post, 68,000 people have seen the video. Given the rate at which the Reddit video is climbing, this video has the potential to go viral.

If you haven’t seen it, watch the “The Force Awakens” second official teaser video below.

