VC Dave McClure: The Food Tech Market Opportunity Is Huge

Even though VC Dave McClure doesn’t have any grand predictions for 2013 and thinks “most predictions are crap,” he does have one thing to say: “menus suck.”
In a recent post on McClure’s blog, 500hats, he writes about how the market opportunity for food tech is huge.
“Everyone eats, 1-3x per day, and many of us eat out at least weekly if not daily,” McClure writes. “We spend untold amounts of time waiting, waiting, waiting.. to execute a very inefficient and highly unsatisfactory ordering experience, when it could be an absolutely wonderful, amazing, and AWESOME experience – which is what eating food with friends & family should be in the first place.”
Here’s what’s wrong with the industry, according to McClure:
- There are simply too many items on menus and not enough pictures.
- There’s no order history, user profile data, or reviews.
- There’s too much wait time when it comes to ordering and paying for food.
Here’s how to fix it:
- Add high-quality images of dishes. McClure says by doing so, it would streamline production, reduce cost, and ultimately improve customer satisfaction.
- Implement on-premise connectivity for tabletop ordering, and access to order histories and reviews from friends.
- Enable customers to send messages to waiters and kitchen staff.
- Offer entertainment options for customers while they wait, like movies and games.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.