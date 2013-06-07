Former Chesapeake Energy CEO Aubrey McClendon Is Selling His Waterfront Vacation Home For $10 Million

The founder and former CEO of Chesapeake Energy, Aubrey McClendon, is selling is gorgeous vacation home on Lake Michigan for $10 million, says the WSJ.



McClendon stepped down from his post last year amid intense government scrutiny and the crash of his company’s stock, but he still has a lot of cool stuff — this house is just a small part of that.

In fact, he’s selling because he and his wife have another vacation house nearby, so don’t feel sorry for the guy.

The house is built on the Singapore Dunes, a proposed mixed-use development that McClendon owns in its entirety. Two other parcels of land on the property are being sold for $3 million and $1.5 million.

But the house is the real star. It has breathtaking views of the water and you can check out through wall to wall windows. There are six bedrooms, five bedrooms and a guest house.

Dick Waskin of Re/Max Saugatuck-Douglas and Andrea Crossman of Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt have the listing.

