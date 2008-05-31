Truthteller McClellan Threatened NBC For Asking Bush Hard Question

We will confess to not being surprised to hear that even George Bush’s former staffers think he deceived the country into the Iraq War, and we will also confess to regarding Scott McClellan as a loser for so blatantly stabbing his former colleagues in the back.



But, in any event, in this MediaBistro transcript, we note that Katie Couric was able to reveal not only McClellan’s hypocrisy but the standard behind-the-scenes behaviour that governs many news organisation – news maker relationships:

Couric: Weren’t you the ultimate complicit enabler, though? I asked a tough question before the Iraq War and you personally called an executive at NBC News and you threatened to deny access to us.

McClellan: I did?

Couric: Yes, you did, once the war began.

McClellan: Me personally? I don’t, I don’t remember that.

Couric: But did you strong-arm people into not questioning the administration?

McClellan: My style usually wasn’t that way.

Couric: Well, it was you who made the call.

McClellan: I just, I just don’t remember that. That may be but I certainly don’t remember that incident. In terms of my style of working with reporters, it was usually straightforward when we were dealing with each other; I think I had that reputation with White House reporters. I just don’t recall that specific incident.

McClellan’s next book will no doubt blame his phone call on Cheney.

