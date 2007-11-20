McClatchy (MNI): From Horrendous to Worse

Like the Washington Post’s newspaper business (WPO) and other major newspaper companies, McClatchy (MNI) is in trouble. The company’s revenue dropped 10% in October, a slight acceleration from almost equally devastating drops in prior months. Release

Yes, there is some cyclical weakness here, but McClatchy’s not just going through a “rough patch.” And online revenue gains aren’t even beginning to offset the lost print revenue: Bizarrely, at McClatchy, they’re declining, too…

As analyst Doug McIntyre at 24/7 Wall St observes, McClatchy is carrying a $2.6 billion debt load that requires $48 million in quarterly interest payments, and in Q3, the company generated only $90 million in operating income.

October’s revenue dropped $24 million year over year: extrapolate that drop over a full quarter, and McClatchy’s after-interest profit will quickly be wiped out. Extrapolate it over two quarters, and the company’s operations will be burning cash. Time to start selling assets and restructuring. Or worse.

See Also:

WashPost (WPO) Newspapers to Start Losing Money

Gannett Revenue Drop Accelerated in October

Woe is Newspapers: Even Mighty USA Today is Axing Jobs

Bloody Sunday: Newspaper Circulation Even Worse Than It Looks

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.