McClatchy Making More From Online Ads Than Other Papers

McClatchy claims 15% of its ad revenue comes from the Web, more than most newspaper publishers pull in from online ads. McClatchy’s papers will generate $200 million in digital revenue this year at a higher profit margin than its print business, CEO Gary Pruitt claimed at the Newspaper Association of America’s annual meeting.

Not only are McClatchy’s papers, including The Miami Herald, The Sacramento Bee and Raleigh’s News & Observer, making more money from digital than their competitors, but $200 million is almost enough to run The New York Times‘ newsroom operations for a year, Reuters claims.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.