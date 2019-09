McClatchy (MNI), owner of the Miami Herald and 29 other newspapers, says it will cut 1,400 jobs, or 10% of its workforce, as ad sales plummet to record-low levels. Sales fell 17% in May after a 15% decline in the first quarter.



The Miami Herald will suffer the largest cut and plans to ax 250 positions, or 17% of its workforce.

