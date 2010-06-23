McChrystal Is Toast

Reuters is reporting:



White House says McChrystal has made enormous mistakes in his comments, says magnitude and graveness of mistake is profound.

Earlier, Reuters reported that the White House would say whether McChrystal’s job was safe or not after their meeting today.

The first remarks coming out of the White House do not sound good for the General.

