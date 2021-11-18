Kevin McCarthy breaks record for longest-ever House speech, talking for more than 8 hours to obstruct Biden’s social-spending bill

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy during a marathon speech on November 18, 2021. House Television via AP

Kevin McCarthy beat a House record for longest speech early Friday morning.

He surpassed Nancy Pelosi by speaking for longer than 8 hours to obstruct Democratic spending plans.

McCarthy started talking at 8:38 p.m. Thursday and was still going at 4:50 a.m. Friday.

Kevin McCarthy broke a record for the longest speech in the US House of Representatives, surpassing eight hours of continuous floor time early Friday morning.

The House Minority Leader began his rambling address at 8:38 p.m. ET on Thursday, hoping to obstruct Democrats’ attempts to advance a huge social-spending package championed by President Joe Biden.

As of 4:48 a.m. ET on Friday — eight hours and ten minutes later — McCarthy was still talking.

He beat a record previously set by Nancy Pelosi, then Minority Leader herself, who spoke for eight hours and seven minutes in February 2018 on immigration policy.

McCarthy was allowed to speak so long by using the so-called “magic minute” rule, which grants party leaders unlimited speaking time in certain situations. Unlike the Senate, the House has no filibuster.

He succeeded in preventing Democrats from voting Thursday night on Biden’s spending plan, the $US1.75 ($AU2) trillion package he calls the Build Back Better bill.

After a little more than three hours of McCarthy’s speech, Democrats decided to delay the vote until 8 a.m. on Friday, leaving McCarthy to talk for hours into the night.

Speaking to Insider’s Joseph Zeballos-Roig, Democrats derided his speech as “rambling” and “unhinged.”