Guess How Big McCann CEO Nick Brien's Annual Car And Driver Bill Is

McCann CEO Nick Brien

Photo: CampaignAsia / Screengrab

McCann Erickson CEO Nick Brien’s chauffeured car bill was $15,741 in 2011, according to a filing with the SEC.He was the only one of parent company Interpublic’s top five executives to receive a driver, the disclosure says.



McCann just won Chevrolet’s global ad account, worth a potential $3 – 5 billion in media billings, and an IPG spokesperson tell us that Brien is “in process” of replacing the Hyundia and BMW he used over the past few years with a General Motors Chevy.

Brien’s overall pay declined from $4.9 million to $4.8 million in 2011.

IPG CEO Michael Roth’s compensation rose from $10.2 to $12.9 million last year. Here’s the summary compensation table. Click to enlarge:

Photo: SEC

