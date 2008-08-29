McCain: Watch Out YouTube, I've Got Another TV Ad Coming

The McCain camp is telling CNN they’re hatching an “exciting and unprecedented” campaign ad that will run during Barack Obama’s address at Mile High Stadium Thursday night. We’ve got no idea what could be “exciting” about a campaign ad (a live response, maybe?). But we do know two things:



We won’t be able to see it on TV, because it’s only going to run in “battleground states” and New York is decidely not one of those. (Don’t get us started on the ridiculousness of the electoral system)

We don’t need to worry, because as soon as it airs, it’s going straight up on YouTube, where it’s likely to become McCain’s next Web hit.

As we’ve pointed out, the Obama campaign is posting video at a furious pace: 12 videos on Wednesday alone, for example. But it’s the TV ads that are having the most impact on the Web, and the prime reason the 71-year-old McCain is getting more YouTube channel views this month than Obama.

UPDATE: Here it is. Nice head-fake by McCain:



