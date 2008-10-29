McCain Was For Redistribution Before He Was Against It

Unless we discover that washed-up terrorist Bill Ayers translated Barack Obama’s autobiography from the original Arabic, John McCain is not going to be our next president. But it seems like no one has told him yet. He’s still desperately trying to rescue his candidacy.



The latest move has been to attack Obama for a talk he gave on a 2001 radio show about the merits of attempting to redistribute wealth through litigation. Coming from anyone else in the world, this would merely be a strange line of attack. Of course Obama wants to redistribute wealth. If anything, his argument that this should be done through the legislative process is admirably democratic and shows a solid grasp of political reality.

But coming from McCain, this criticism is simply preposterous. “That is a bold left-wing liberal view of how you help people in–they’ve tried it in other countries,” McCain babbled through his vacant smile in an interview with CNBC’s Maria Bartiromo today. “America–look, you don’t take money from one group and give it to another. You get–you let people have the ability to accumulate wealth, create jobs,create opportunities, create all the things that a free society, a free enterprise system.”

“He wants to, quote, ‘spread the wealth around’ by taking money from one group of Americans and giving it to another,” McCain said in a slightly more coherent moment during the interview.

That free enterpriser McCain should totally get in touch with the guy who a few moments before was still pushing for his McCain Mortgage plan. Because that McCain seemed all too happy to spread the wealth around to homeowners with underwater mortgages by taking money from people who rent or have affordable mortgages. He told Maria:

“Well, because we have a plan of action to get America’s economy going again, Maria, and it has to do with a wide range of prescriptions. But one of them is to keep people in their homes. Look, it was the housing crisis that started this, OK? Fannie and Freddie, this–was the catalyst that blew this whole thing up. And frankly, the administration is not doing what I think they should do, and that’s go in and buy out these bad mortgages, give people mortgages they can afford, stabilise home values and start them back up again. They did that during the depression, it was called the Home Owners’ Loan Corporation.”

McCain seems not to have caught on to everyone’s line is that we shouldn’t be doing what we did during the Great Depression because the Depression totally sucked. For all we know, some new age HOLC might be useful but we’d feel better about it if McCain understood that his plan is a huge redistribution of wealth.

