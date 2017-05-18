McCain: Trump scandal over Comey's memo is of 'Watergate size and scale'

During an interview on May 16, Republican Sen. John McCain compared recent reports about President Donald Trump to Watergate, the biggest scandal in modern political US history.
The New York Times reported on May 16 that Trump in February had asked James Comey, then the FBI director, to end the FBI’s investigation into national security adviser Michael Flynn.
