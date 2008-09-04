McCain Pundits Caught On Tape: Palin Pick "Bullsh**" "It's Over"

YouTube strikes again. Prominent Republican commentators Peggy Noonan and Mike Murphy share their unspun feelings about John McCain’s choice of Alaska Governor Sarah Palin during an “off air” break in a TV interview.



Highlights:

“It’s over.”

“Political bullshit”

“Gimmicky”

“Cynical”

“The most qualified? No. I think they went for this political bullshit about narratives. Every time the Republicans do that, because that’s not where they live and that’s not what they’re good at, they blow it.”

Let’s go to the audiotape:





