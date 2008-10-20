McCain Stock Weathers Powell Blow, Obama Cash

John McCain’s presidential bid got hit with two big hammers over the weekend: The Obama endorsement of McCain’s old friend (and Republican) Colin Powell and the astonishing $150 million Obama raised in September.



McCain’s stock, however, appears to have already been completely washed out. With polls tightening–one over the weekend put Obama’s edge at only 3 points–Intrade gives John McCain only a 15% chance of winning the presidency, or 1-chance-in-6. Now that the stock has weathered the weekend’s news without so much as a blip, we would not be surprised to see it climb from here.

