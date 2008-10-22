McCain Steady After Latest Palin Scandal, Poll

A new WSJ poll puts Obama’s lead in the double-digits. Meanwhile, the AP reports that Sarah Palin charged Alaska for thousands of dollars worth of travel and entertainment expenses for her kids and then changed the paperwork later to make the trips look legit.



McCain’s weathering these new hits, though–at least so far. He’s still hanging in at 15% on Intrade.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.