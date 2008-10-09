McCain Smashed After Debate, Stock Falls To New Low

Henry Blodget

McCain’s odds of winning the presidency actually ticked up a couple of points during the debate, but by this morning they had plunged. McCain’s stock on Intrade continues to follow global markets into the tank. It’s now down to 28% on Intrade, a new post-Palin low. (Maybe it was his plan to make eBay’s Meg Whitman Treasury Secretary).

