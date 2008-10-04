McCain's Collapse Resumes

Sarah Palin briefly arrested the collapse of John McCain’s odds of winning the presidency with her performance in the debate last night: By this morning, McCain’s odds on Intrade had upticked from 33% to 33.8%.



Alas, the Palin effect quickly wore off, and by the end of the day, McCain’s odds had plummeted to a new post-convention low: 30%. McCain has now lost 18 points in the past 18 days.

Chart below from Intrade. It does not reflect today’s closing price of 30.3.

