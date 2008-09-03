McCain's Palin-Pick Process Reveals His Incompetence?

Regardless of what you think of John McCain’s choice of Sarah Palin as his running mate, it has become clear that his campaign blew the Palin vetting and selection process…and that McCain himself made a last-minute impulse decision designed to appease critics within the party who objected to his preferred choices: Joe Lieberman and Tom Ridge.



If nothing else, this story nukes the McCain-the-Maverick tale that got people excited last Friday. On the contrary: It makes McCain look wimpy, unable to stand up even to those within his own party.

Just as bad, it makes McCain look incompetent. The NYT suggests that the Palin choice was so last-minute that the campaign had no time to conduct more than the most cursory vetting process. This after the candidate had more than four leisurely months in which to conduct a careful search. Prior to her nomination, Palin was interviewed once, by a McCain lawyer, and then had one in-person meeting with McCain, who immediately offered her the job:

Up until midweek last week, some 48 to 72 hours before Mr. McCain introduced Ms. Palin at a Friday rally in Dayton, Ohio, Mr. McCain was still holding out the hope that he could choose a good friend, Senator Joseph I. Lieberman, independent of Connecticut, a Republican close to the campaign said. Mr. McCain had also been interested in another favourite, former Gov. Tom Ridge of Pennsylvania.

But both men favour abortion rights, anathema to the Christian conservatives who make up a crucial base of the Republican Party. As word leaked out that Mr. McCain was seriously considering the men, the campaign was bombarded by outrage from influential conservatives who predicted an explosive floor fight at the convention and vowed rejection of Mr. Ridge or Mr. Lieberman by the delegates.

Perhaps more important, several Republicans said, Mr. McCain was getting advice that if he did not do something to shake up the race, his campaign would be stuck on a potentially losing trajectory.

With time running out — and as Mr. McCain discarded two safer choices, Gov. Tim Pawlenty of Minnesota and former Gov. Mitt Romney of Massachusetts, as too predictable — he turned to Ms. Palin. He had his first face-to-face interview with her on Thursday and offered her the job moments later. Advisers to Mr. Pawlenty and another of the finalists on Mr. McCain’s list described an intensive vetting process for those candidates that lasted one to two months.

“They didn’t seriously consider her until four or five days from the time she was picked, before she was asked, maybe the Thursday or Friday before,” said a Republican close to the campaign. “This was really kind of rushed at the end, because John didn’t get what he wanted. He wanted to do Joe or Ridge.”

The concern here isn’t Palin’s pregnant daughter or own personal Troopergate. In fact, it’s not even Palin. It’s McCain. If this is the way the “experienced” McCain makes crucial, high-pressure decisions, his experience counts for a lot less than he says it does.

See Also: Why McCain’s “America’s Hottest Governor” Pick Is Brilliant

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.