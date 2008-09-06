McCain's Palin Gamble Paying Off: Now Has 44% Odds Of Winning

Some members of the media (and even some Republican pundits) have excoriated John McCain for picking Sarah Palin to be his running mate. But the polls and the betting exchanges have taken a different view. Several polls show McCain closing the lead Obama opened up during the democratic convention. Intrade, a betting exchange, showed McCain gaining 4 points, and the online exchange now gives McCain a 44.7% chance of winning the presidency, the highest probability he’s ever had.



McCain’s gamble on Palin could yet backfire, especially if she commits an embarrassing gaffe on foreign policy, or gets trounced in her debate against Joe Biden. But for now, McCain’s bold (or reckless depending on your point of view) decision to take a chance on Palin is paying big dividends.

