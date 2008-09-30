McCain's Odds Crash Along With Stock Market

Last week, before John McCain “suspended his campaign” to rush to Washington to save the country’s financial system, Intrade gave him a 48% chance of winning the presidency. By Saturday, after two days of bizarre flip-flops on Friday’s debate, a broken vow not to leave Washington until a deal was in place, and a debate that most people thought he lost, McCain’s odds had dropped to 44%.



But that collapse was nothing. Now, with the stock market plummeting, McCain having failed to deliver enough Republican votes for the bailout, and Americans presumably wanting to do away with anything that reminds them of Bush, McCain’s odds have hit a recent, post-Palin low of 37%.

