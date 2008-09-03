McCain Retaliates Against CNN For Asking Tough Questions

John McCain canceled a long-scheduled interview with CNN’s Larry King because CNN host Campbell Brown asked a campaign spokesperson about VP pick Sarah Palin’s foreign policy experience and refused to take spin for an answer (see video below).



It’s not news that candidates are trying to control the media, but at least the more blatant embarrassments are getting reported. And kudos to the New York Times for now embedding YouTube videos–another admirable (and smart) step for the publication.

