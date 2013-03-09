John McCain Calls Rand Paul, Ted Cruz, And Justin Amash 'Wackos,' And Amash Responds With A Harsh Zinger

U.S. Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) slammed Sen. John McCain’s (R-Ariz.) charge that he and two conservative Senators were “wackos,” chiding him on Twitter for the criticism after he participated in a dinner excursion with President Barack Obama on Wednesday.



Photo: Twitter/@repjustinamash

Amash was responding to McCain’s wide-ranging interview with the Huffington Post’s Jon Ward, during which was asked whether he views the younger conservatives of the party — specifically Amash and Sens. Ted Cruz and Rand Paul — as a “positive force.”

Ward writes (emphasis added):

“They were elected, nobody believes that there was a corrupt election, anything else,” McCain said. “But I also think that when, you know, it’s always the wacko birds on right and left that get the media megaphone.”

“I think it can be harmful if there is a belief among the American people that those people are reflective of the views of the majority of Republicans. They’re not,” he continued.

I asked McCain to clarify who, specifically, he was talking about.

“Rand Paul, Cruz, Amash, whoever,” McCain said.

McCain’s harsh words came the same day as he launched into a spirited critique of Paul on the Senate floor with Sen. Lindsey Graham, targeting Paul for his 13-hour, marathon filibuster to block John Brennan’s confirmation as CIA Director.

“I don’t think what happened yesterday is helpful to the American people,” McCain said.

McCain was roundly criticised by conservatives after his comments on the Senate floor. One Republican Congressional aide told Business Insider that it was “embarrassing.” McCain also took heat from libertarian groups after saying they were “impressionable.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.