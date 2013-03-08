John McCain Makes Insulting Comment About 'Impressionable' Young Libertarians

In a speech slamming Sen. Rand Paul on the Senate floor this morning, Sen. John McCain quoted heavily from a Wall Street Journal editorial that charged Paul’s marathon filibuster on Wednesday was a “political stunt.”



The editorial took a shot — which McCain chose to repeat — at what they saw were Paul’s intended targets in his filibuster of CIA Director nominee John Brennan: young libertarians.

“If Mr. Paul wants to be taken seriously he needs to do more than pull political stunts that fire up impressionable libertarian kids in their college dorms,” McCain said, quoting the Journal. “He needs to know what he’s talking about.”

McCain called Paul’s concern over the Obama administration’s drone program “totally unfounded.”

You can watch McCain’s full speech below. His slam of the “impressionable libertarian kids” comes around the four-minute mark:

