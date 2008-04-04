McCain Ramps Up Online Spending (On SAI)

Tiresome “ObamaGirl” notwithstanding, Barack Obama gets all kinds of credit for his savvy Web strategy. And recently he’s become a pretty big spender on Web advertising, particularly on Google. But SAI just landed what we believe to be our first political ad of the 2008 campaign through Google AdSense for McCain (clicking through sends you here, if you’re curious).



McCain spent big online before Mitt Romney dropped out, but his online spending dropped off once he became the de-facto nominee. In February McCain ran just 2 million online display ads, according to Nielsen’s AdRelevance, compared to Obama’s 40 million. A change in strategy, perhaps?

