McCain Plummets With Stocks

John McCain unleashed a fusillade of attacks on Barack Obama today (mysterious background, shady Palestinian donors, etc), trying to change the subject from the economy. Taking a page out of Karl Rove’s playbook, Obama’s campaign responded by saying that John McCain was “angry” and “frustrated.”



In any event: Yesterday’s uptick in McCain’s odds of winning the presidency is a memory. After today’s stock-market collapse, he’s back down to 31.5% on Intrade. (Still better than a couple of days ago, though, when he bottomed at 30.3%).

