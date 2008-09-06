McCain-Palin Win TV Ratings Race (With Help From The NFL)

On the Web, it’s Obama in a landslide. But on TV, McCain and Obama are close, very close. Obama’s acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention drew 38.4 million viewers last week, according to Nielsen. McCain’s acceptance speech Thursday night drew 38.9 million viewers.



This comes after Sarah Palin pulled ahead of Obama in the Nielsens once PBS’s audience was added in to the network and cable numbers.

Of course, it didn’t hurt McCain that his speech came on the NFL’s opening night and audiences on NBC were fed directly into his RNC address. We’ll get a more exact number when Nielsen issues the final TV numbers later today. The final Nielsen results look incredibly good, for Republicans:

Obama: 38.4 million

Palin: 40 million

McCain: 38.9 million

On YouTube, Obama’s acceptance speech is becoming a hit, racking up 678,876 views so far.



