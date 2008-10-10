McCain Outperforms The DOW

For the past few weeks, John McCain’s odds of winning the presidency have followed the DOW into the tank. Today, however, he outperformed: He only dropped 4% (1 point), while the DOW plummeted 7% (679). McCain’s odds now stand at a post-Palin low of 24%.



Alas, that’s only half the story. The electoral map has shifted drastically over the past few days. Earlier this week, McCain had 200 electoral votes. Now, he’s only got 174.

