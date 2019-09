John McCain had a brief uptick a few days ago, when the market had its biggest one-day spike since 1933. Alas, the DOW’s tanking again, and it’s taking McCain down with it.



John McCain’s current odds of winning the presidency, per Intrade? Less than 1-in-5 (19.5% to be precise). That’s the lowest they’ve been since January.

