John McCain’s odds on Intrade drop to 9 cents on the dollar, a new low. (If you put a gun to our head and forced us to bet, we’d actually buy the contract at that level. We think Obama will win, but we certainly wouldn’t give someone 10-to-1 odds on that.)



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.