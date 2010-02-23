Caught In The Race Of His Political Life, John McCain Says Paulson And Bernanke Misled Him On TARP

John McCain risked his credibility as a fiscal hawk when he supported the $700 billion bailout.



Now facing serious competition in the Aug. 24 Arizona primary, the Republican senator is backtracking.

He isn’t saying TARP was a mistake, but he is blaming Hank Paulson and Ben Bernanke for misleading him on the bailout’s structure.

Arizona Republic:

McCain said the pair assured him that the $700 billion Troubled Asset Relief Program would focus on what was seen as the cause of the financial crisis, the housing meltdown.

“Obviously, that didn’t happen,” McCain said in a meeting Thursday with The Republic’s Editorial Board, recounting his decision-making during the critical initial days of the fiscal crisis. “They decided to stabilise the Wall Street institutions, bail out (insurance giant) AIG, bail out Chrysler, bail out General Motors. . . . What they figured was that if they stabilised Wall Street – I guess it was trickle-down economics – that therefore Main Street would be fine.”



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.