McCain: I'm Not Senile, Market Crash Caused By Greed

John McCain clarified his assertion that the “fundamentals of our economy are strong” on the day that Lehman declared bankruptcy and Merrill Lynch almost collapsed. He was talking about workers, he said, American workers. And then he went on the attack:



The crisis, McCain says, was caused by “unbridled corruption and greed.”

Of course, he’s still against regulation. Next time, people will just be nicer.

