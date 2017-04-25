Hash browns are being recalled in 9 states because they may contain golf ball materials

If you’ve bought frozen hash browns recently, they may have been contaminated with materials that are used to make golf balls.

McCain Foods USA voluntarily recalled Harris Teeter and Roundy’s brand frozen hash browns sold in nine states and Washington, DC as the products “may be contaminated with extraneous golf ball materials.”

“Consumption of these products may pose a choking hazard or other physical injury to the mouth,” the company said in a statement on Friday.

There have been no reported injuries associated with the product thus far.

The Roundy’s products were sold at grocery chains including Marianos, Metro Market, and Pick ‘n Save in Illinois and Wisconsin. Harris Teeter hash browns were sold in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, and Maryland.

The golf balls were “inadvertently harvested with potatoes,” according to a press release on the FDA’s website, though McCain did not elaborate on how, exactly, the golf balls ended up in that situation.

