John McCain’s Intrade slide continues, with traders now giving him only a 13.2% chance of winning the presidency, or 1-in-8. This may be a hangover effect from the Sarah Palin revelations yesterday.



A new AP poll, in contrast, says the race is a dead heat. Someone’s wrong.

